Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $396,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $112.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.