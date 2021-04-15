Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $17.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 136,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,640. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

