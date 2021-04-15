Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 8,048 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

