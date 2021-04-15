Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,426 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 232,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

