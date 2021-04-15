Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RSCZF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Global Care Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

Global Care Capital Company Profile

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

