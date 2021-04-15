Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

