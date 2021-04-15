Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

GAIN opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $450.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

