Gladstone Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 155,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.