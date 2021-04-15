Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 290.9% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. Givaudan has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.45.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
