Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 290.9% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. Givaudan has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.