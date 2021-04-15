GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Gap Down to $35.10

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $33.30. GFL Environmental shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 46,847 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

