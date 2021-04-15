Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill stock remained flat at $$1.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.