GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $9,509.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

