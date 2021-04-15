Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $117.66 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

