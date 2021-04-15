Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.94

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 2050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,747. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

