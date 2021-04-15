Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

GMAB stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

