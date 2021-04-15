General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GAM remained flat at $$41.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.68.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
