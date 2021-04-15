General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GAM remained flat at $$41.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General American Investors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 93,053 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in General American Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

