GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

