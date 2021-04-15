Gas Market Cap Reaches $135.11 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $135.11 million and $21.09 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $13.34 or 0.00021142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00068070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00273097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.10 or 0.00751404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,947.50 or 0.99765961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.30 or 0.00845226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.