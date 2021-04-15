Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

