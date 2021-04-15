Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JKPTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:JKPTF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.