Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Galecto has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.