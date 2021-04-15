FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Raised by Analyst

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Featured Article: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.