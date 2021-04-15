FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Raised by Analyst

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

MUFG stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

