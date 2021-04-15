FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aphria Inc. Issued By Pi Financial (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aphria in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APHA opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.