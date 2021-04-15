FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.79.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.08 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$17.03 and a 52-week high of C$58.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.89.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

