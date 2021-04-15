FUNToken Market Cap Reaches $454.89 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. FUNToken has a market cap of $454.89 million and approximately $36.09 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

