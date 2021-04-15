Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock worth $325,027. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.