FUD.finance (FUD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $579,733.53

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $579,733.53 and $51,664.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $24.54 or 0.00039402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

