Fruth Investment Management Sells 810 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE SON traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $64.52. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

