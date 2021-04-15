Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after buying an additional 966,918 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after buying an additional 191,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,705,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after buying an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 7,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

