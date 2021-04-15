Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 316,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,229,540. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

