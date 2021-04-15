Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.02. 9,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,953. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $204.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

