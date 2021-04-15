Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.