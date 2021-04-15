Fruth Investment Management Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises approximately 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.54. 21,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.75. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

