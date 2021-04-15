Freicoin (FRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $199.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

