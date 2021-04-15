Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Freeman Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

FMANF stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

