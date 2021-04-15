FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

FOXA opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

