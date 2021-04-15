ForTube Market Capitalization Reaches $56.21 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $56.21 million and $78.99 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00064702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00686093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00088697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036396 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

