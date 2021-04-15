Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.36.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 244,281 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $72.24. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.