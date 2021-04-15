FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $485.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.