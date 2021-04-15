FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $84,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

