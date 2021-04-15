FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $175.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

