FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 150.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 175,720 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,138,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,391,247 shares of company stock worth $8,831,554. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

