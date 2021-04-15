FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 86,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 885,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $20.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

