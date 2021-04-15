FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $65,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $202.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $94.26 and a 1 year high of $204.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

