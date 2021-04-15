FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $84,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $465.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.34.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.