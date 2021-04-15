FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 150.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 112,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $927.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,831,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

