FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 259.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 78,165 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $2,609,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

