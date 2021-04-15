FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,748.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $8,748.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

