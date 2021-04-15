FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) Director Acquires C$13,111.53 in Stock

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott purchased 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,111.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,892.71.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

