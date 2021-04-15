Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $1,327,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

